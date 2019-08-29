MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $824.65

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $824.65 and traded as high as $850.00. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at $848.00, with a volume of 8,399 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $455.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 826.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 812.41.

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.