Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Trading Down 4.5%

Mkango Resources Ltd (CVE:MKA)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 13,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 34,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, and cobalt ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

