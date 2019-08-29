Monaco (MCO) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Monaco has a total market cap of $109.58 million and $10.70 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monaco has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Monaco token can now be bought for about $6.94 or 0.00109378 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Liqui, LATOKEN and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00235556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01413933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022141 BTC.

Monaco Profile

Monaco launched on May 18th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official website for Monaco is mco.crypto.com. Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monaco is medium.com/@MCOCrypto. The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard.

Buying and Selling Monaco

Monaco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bit-Z, Livecoin, ABCC, BigONE, Bithumb, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, OKEx, Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, Coinrail, Liqui, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Gate.io, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monaco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monaco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monaco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

