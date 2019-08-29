Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,890 Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 63,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $830,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,924 over the last quarter.

Shares of LEGH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,975. The stock has a market cap of $342.37 million and a PE ratio of 13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing Corp has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEGH. Oak Ridge Finl. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

