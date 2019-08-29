Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,610 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Everi worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Everi by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Everi by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Everi by 1,850.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet cut Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,830. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.43 million, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. Everi Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Everi had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

