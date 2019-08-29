Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,010 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 122.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 40.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 556.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 31.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.35. 11,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. City Office REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Research analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Sweet acquired 2,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,905.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

