Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 34,525 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,177 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 34,525 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kenneth Burhop sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $425,850.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,625.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,586. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.01. 17,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,734. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

