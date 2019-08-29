Monero Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Monero has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $74.09 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $69.75 or 0.00734941 BTC on major exchanges including Coinut, Mercatox, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006689 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004234 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,180,345 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, Nanex, Kraken, Graviex, BTC Trade UA, Coindeal, Gate.io, Crex24, Bitbns, DragonEX, OKEx, Cryptomate, Liquid, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, Mercatox, Livecoin, Coinbe, Bitfinex, Huobi, Coinut, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, TradeOgre, Coinroom, Stocks.Exchange, B2BX, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEx, HitBTC, BitBay, Upbit, Exrates, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Tux Exchange, Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

