Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $361.62

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $361.62 and traded as high as $371.30. Moneysupermarket.Com Group shares last traded at $370.50, with a volume of 685,528 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price (up previously from GBX 415 ($5.42)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 361.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Robin Freestone bought 20,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £72,600 ($94,864.76). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 23,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total value of £95,824 ($125,211.03).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

