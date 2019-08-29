Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 110.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 237,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 124,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.92. 990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $777.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.95 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.