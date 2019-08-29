Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Twin Disc worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 9.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 528,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 26.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 367,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 20.1% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 185,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,832. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.00. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

TWIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

