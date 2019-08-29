Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $938,000 Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,013.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

MCRI stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.95. 6,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,308. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

