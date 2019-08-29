Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67,370 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.2% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,284 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 87,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 116,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 19,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,190,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,386,428. The firm has a market cap of $192.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

