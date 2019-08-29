Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after buying an additional 183,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,878,000 after buying an additional 274,145 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,418,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,728,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 893,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after buying an additional 248,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $630,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $28,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $457,306. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,817. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.12. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $103.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.27 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.11.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

