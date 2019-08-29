Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,426,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,872,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,245,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 690,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

