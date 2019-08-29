Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 21,083 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,083 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 2.5% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,715,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,562. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $120.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

