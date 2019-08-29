Morse Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,221 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after purchasing an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,262,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,861,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,822,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,789,348,000 after purchasing an additional 778,351 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 9,650.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 16,861,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,537,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,375,016,000 after buying an additional 150,105 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $4,603,450. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.40. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,034.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

