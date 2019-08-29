Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Corp (CVE:M)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $5.18. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Mosaic Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 million and a PE ratio of 20.36.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

