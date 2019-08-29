Motco Acquires New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.47.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.49. 151,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.59.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.