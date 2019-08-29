Motco Buys Shares of 118 FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Motco bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.27.

Shares of FLT traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,440. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $302.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.