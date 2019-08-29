Motco Has $30,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 146.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,573,000 after purchasing an additional 411,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,365 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 984,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,053,000 after purchasing an additional 142,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 549,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

GS stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.24. 50,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $242.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

