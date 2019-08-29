Motco Takes $38,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Motco bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $25,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $185.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,857. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average is $170.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,174 shares of company stock valued at $51,070,314 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $175.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

