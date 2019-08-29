Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mplx worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 90.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 75.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 7,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,480. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.13. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.59%.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

In other Mplx news, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,299.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer purchased 18,800 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,444.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808 over the last 90 days.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.