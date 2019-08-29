Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Mueller Water Products worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MWA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 3,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,863. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.09%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $323,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $863,540.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,258.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MWA. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

