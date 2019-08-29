Namecoin Price Tops $0.69 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $10.23 million and $1,408.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00007292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, WEX, Bittylicious and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,530.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.90 or 0.02939213 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00891404 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019026 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000303 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader, C-Patex, Bitsane, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, WEX, YoBit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

