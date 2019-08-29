National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Buys 212,000 Shares of Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $1,649,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, General L.P. Standard bought 110,000 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $848,100.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 175,000 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,291,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, General L.P. Standard bought 30,000 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00.

National CineMedia stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $623.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,734 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,970,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,531,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,716,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on National CineMedia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National CineMedia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

