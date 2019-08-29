Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.99

Shares of Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $5.98. Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 2,509,594 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

