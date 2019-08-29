NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Up 5.4%

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.41, 991,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 903,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. Benchmark set a $40.00 price target on NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 998.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 71.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

