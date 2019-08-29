Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.39 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and $452,521.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00005939 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021895 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011723 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00028771 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,494,371 coins and its circulating supply is 14,809,340 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

