Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 456,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 20,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $1,380,061.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,866.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bonnie Cruickshank Lind sold 7,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $520,660.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,182. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Neenah alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NP. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Neenah stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Neenah has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $96.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Neenah had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Neenah will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.