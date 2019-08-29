Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) SVP Julie Schertell Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) SVP Julie Schertell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $97,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,258.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.31. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. Neenah Inc has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $96.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Neenah had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Neenah’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Neenah by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 302,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 87,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Neenah by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after buying an additional 74,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neenah by 631.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 66,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NP. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

