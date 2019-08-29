Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 102633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market cap of $64.63 million and a P/E ratio of 71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.01.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neo Lithium Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

