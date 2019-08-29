Nerva 1-Day Volume Tops $654.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $493,937.00 and $654.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.01307127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00043750 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019041 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency.

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

