Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,800 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVRO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Swann set a $98.00 price target on shares of Nevro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nevro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $150,035.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Nevro by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.08. 7,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. Nevro has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $86.56.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.