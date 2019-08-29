New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 299 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,516,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,774,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,993 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,883,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,905,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,905,000 after acquiring an additional 944,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,025,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,895,000 after acquiring an additional 818,096 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,428. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

