New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 81 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 888.9% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,141,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

