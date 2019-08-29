New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2,106.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Shares of HAS traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.44. 17,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,569. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.57. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.