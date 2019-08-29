New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after buying an additional 125,866 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,333,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,869,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after buying an additional 76,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $23.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,194.90. 67,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,644. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,174.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

