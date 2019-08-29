New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.7% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.53. 14,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average is $112.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

