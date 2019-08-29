New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $701,000 Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,858 shares of company stock valued at $973,660. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLKB. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.