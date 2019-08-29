New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,709 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MSA Safety by 1,164.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1,155.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $92,691.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,410.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $101.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.26. MSA Safety Inc has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $349.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

