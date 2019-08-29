New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,200 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 378,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $18,124,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $96.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.42.

SMG stock opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 62.53%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CFO Thomas Randal Coleman sold 65,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $7,308,787.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,025.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $19,970,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 792,310 shares of company stock worth $86,691,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

