New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,800,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,405,000 after purchasing an additional 217,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,419,000 after purchasing an additional 114,490 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,570,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,834,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,511,000 after purchasing an additional 440,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

