New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 45.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 69.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

NYSE:HFC opened at $44.10 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,453.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.