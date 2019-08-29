New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Short Interest Down 12.8% in August

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,545,400 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 1,771,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $6.25 on Thursday. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $518.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1,632.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,448 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,518,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,125,000 after buying an additional 940,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 110.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 834,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

