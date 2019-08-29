NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

NextSource Materials Inc (TSE:NEXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1502419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. It explores for graphite, vanadium, and other minerals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.