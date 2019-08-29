Nexty (NTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.38 Million

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Nexty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. Nexty has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexty has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00235109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.01355282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018700 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00091439 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022327 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,095,803,417 coins. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

