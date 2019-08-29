NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,774,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 4,847,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.81%.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,812.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,584,789.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 91,250 shares of company stock worth $1,209,263.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 300,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 147,586 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,890,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGL. ValuEngine downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on NGL Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.