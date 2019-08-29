Nimiq (NIM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $189,616.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $189,616.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,517.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.67 or 0.01784752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.55 or 0.02940491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00679982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00725211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00062720 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00474837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,432,632,475 coins and its circulating supply is 4,442,132,475 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

