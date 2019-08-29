NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Acquires 364,045 Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 332.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,045 shares during the quarter. LG Display accounts for about 0.5% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in LG Display were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 23.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,877,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 362,688 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 49.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 301,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 44.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 61,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of LPL stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.52. 10,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,523. LG Display Co Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

